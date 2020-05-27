Second Woman Says Man Intentionally Hit Her With His Car

A second woman has come forward to say she was hit by a car being driven by a man who was later charged with attempted murder in New Canaan.

The woman went to Darien police on Tuesday after seeing a report about the arrest of 31-year-old Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui on Memorial Day.

Alvarado-Canahui is accused of hitting a woman with his red Honda Civic, trying to drag her into his car, and then attempting to drown her on Valley Road in New Canaan on Monday.

The victim in New Canaan told police the Honda Civic drove by her several times while she was walking. The driver, later identified as Alvarado-Canahui, is accused of hitting that woman with his car.

After being unable to drag her into his car, he took her down an embankment to a river, where he put her head underwater and tried to drown her, according to police. Alvarado-Canahui released the woman after witnesses began yelling at him, police said.

New Cannan officers who arrived on the scene arrested Alvarado-Canahui. He was charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree assault.

The second woman to come forward told Darien police she experienced a similar incident on April 19 as she was running on Hollow Tree Ridge Road near Camp Avenue in Darien.

She told police a red Honda Civic crossed the yellow line, striking her with its rearview mirror. The driver made eye contact with the woman before speeding away. After seeing his New Canaan mug shot, the woman told police she believes the man who hit her was Alvarado-Canahui.

Darien police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the April 19 incident, or may have security footage from the area that day, to contact them at 203-662-5330.