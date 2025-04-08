Secret service recruiting students from the University of New Haven

Do you think you have what it takes to be a Secret Service agent?

People came out to a hiring event at the University of New Haven on Tuesday to see if they could make the cut.

We spoke with the United States Secret Service about what it takes to become an agent.

Chris Gojcz, the assistant special agent in charge of the Secret Service, said they are looking for people with a calling for public service.

“It’s the call to service, and to be of service,” Gojcz said.

Gojcz is also a University of New Haven alumni.

He told us this is the third year of their partnership with UNH, and Tuesday was day two of the three-day hiring process.

“Yesterday we did our standardized testing," Gojcz said. "Today, we are doing our applicant physical abilities test. And tomorrow we do our structured interview.”

He said their primary audience is criminal justice majors, but they are considering all students who have a passion to serve their country, including student-athletes.

“They have an immense sense of teamwork," Gojcz said. "And when you look at the Secret Service, we are known as working together as a team.”

Patrick Freaney, special agent in charge of the New York field office, said they are not only looking for people who are physically fit but also who want to do work that is bigger than themselves.

“We are looking for people of integrity," Freaney said. "And what that means is doing the right thing when no one is watching.”

Freaney said in the first year, they had about 12 applicants. In year two, they had 24, six of whom are in training and one who has graduated to be a secret service agent.

Today, there are roughly 100 applicants.

“Our current agents are able to come here and see soon-to-be graduating seniors and hopefully discuss with them a career in the service and how great that would be,” Freaney said.

So what does the physical assessment consist of?

Gojcz said the physical assessments consist of push-ups, sit-ups, an agility run and a mile and a half run.

If you are interested in a career, you can go to the Secret Service careers webpage.