Secretary of the State Denise Merrill Announces Presidential Preference Primary List

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced the names of the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates who will appear on the ballot in Connecticut’s April 28, 2020 primary election.

According to a representative, the Secretary of the State places the names of candidates on the ballot, if she determines that the “candidacy of such person for such party’s nomination for President is generally and seriously advocated or recognized by reports in the national or state news media.”

Those candidates are notified by registered mail with return receipt requested. Candidates may request that their names be omitted from the ballot as long as they make a request in writing by 12:00 p.m. on March 23, 2020.

Candidates who were not selected today can still get on the ballot by filing petitions with at least 1% of active registered voters of their party which turns out to be 7,979 for Democrats and 4,582 for Republicans.

Petitions will be available today at 12:00 p.m. and must be turned in to the town Registrar of Voters by 4:00 p.m. on March 6, 2020.

The Secretary will publicly determine the Presidential Preference Primary ballot order for both parties’ primaries on March 24th.