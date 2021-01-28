Secretary of the State to Hold News Conference on Election Reforms

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will be holding a news conference this afternoon to talk about public support for election reforms.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill; Carol Reimers, the president of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut; AARP Connecticut Director of Advocacy and Outreach John Erlingheuser; and Secure Democracy Associate Director of State Affairs Charley Olena; will take part in a news conference on Zoom at 1 p.m.