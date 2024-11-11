Security measures implemented at Bridgeport school due to gunfire nearby

A school in Bridgeport implemented security measures Monday afternoon after shots were fired nearby.

The police department said they were alerted to gunfire in the 40 block of Elmwood Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and Curiale School was placed in a lock-in/lock-out protocol out of an abundance of caution, according to authorities.

The security measures have since been lifted. Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-8477.