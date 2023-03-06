See How CT Cities Rank Among Happiest Cities in the US

WalletHub has ranked 182 cities and towns based on which are happiest in 2023 and two Connecticut cities are on the list.

WalletHub looked at what they called 30 “key indicators of happiness,” and they include the average amount of leisure time, income growth and even the depression rate.

Three of the top five cities in the United States are in California.

The first Connecticut city on the list is Bridgeport, coming in 68, followed by New Haven at 105.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One of the categories the list considered were work hours and New Haven and Bridgeport were both among the cities with the fewest work hours.

Five "Happiest" Cities in the United States

Fremont, CA San Jose, CA Madison, WI Overland Park, KS San Francisco, CA

Two New England communities were in the top 10 South Burlington and Burlington, both in Vermont.

See more on the rankings here.