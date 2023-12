Some towns received several inches of rain as storms drenched the state between Sunday and Monday.

Here is a look at how much rain fell in some towns.

Higganum: 4.83 inches

Moosup: 5.15 inches

Newington: 3.15 inches

Seymour: 3.29 inches

Willington: 4.3 inches

