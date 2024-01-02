See the first babies born in CT in 2024

Some local families started the year off with new bundles of joy.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, ended 2023 by welcoming their newborn son and started 2024 by bringing his twin sister into the world a few minutes later.

Seven Morris was the last baby born at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2023. He was born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. Then baby sister, Souli Morris, was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Yale New Haven Hospital Left to right: Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan. 1, 2024, and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both twins weigh six pounds, nine ounces.

Murielle and Sterling Gatewood, of Enfield, welcomed their new baby boy on New Year’s Day.

Born at 12:06 a.m., he is the first baby at Hartford Hospital this year, weighing in at seven pounds, nine ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Murielle and Sterling Gatewood, of Enfield, with their new baby boy. Photo courtesy of Hartford HealthCare.

The newborn was wearing a Made in Connecticut onesie from the governor’s office.

Baby Gatewood/Photo courtesy of Hartford HealthCare.

Tiffany and Angel, of Waterbury, welcomed their baby boy, Myles, into the world at 12:23 a.m. at St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Tiffany and Angel, of Waterbury with their baby boy, Myles/Photo courtesy of Hartford HealthCare.

He weighed in at seven pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches.