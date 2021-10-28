See Where You Can Get Your Girl Scout Cookies in Connecticut This Week

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut are selling their infamous cookies in honor of Election Week.

Typically, fall is not when the cookies are in-season. But for this week only, cookie lovers will have an opportunity to stock up on their favorite treats.

The cookie sales are providing girls with an opportunity to gain experience in the five skills of the Girl Scout Cookie Program—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

The cookies being sold are Adventurefuls, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Girl Scout S’mores.

Girl scout cookies will be available in different locations across the state from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7. For a list of locations, click here.

Many booths will also be participating in the Cookies for Heroes program, which offers cookies to servicemen and women.