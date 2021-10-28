girl scout cookies

See Where You Can Get Your Girl Scout Cookies in Connecticut This Week

For this week only, cookie lovers will have an opportunity to stock up on their favorite treats.

Girl Scouts Sell Cookies From Street Trucks In New York City
John Moore/Getty Images

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut are selling their infamous cookies in honor of Election Week.

Typically, fall is not when the cookies are in-season. But for this week only, cookie lovers will have an opportunity to stock up on their favorite treats.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The cookie sales are providing girls with an opportunity to gain experience in the five skills of the Girl Scout Cookie Program—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

The cookies being sold are Adventurefuls, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Girl Scout S’mores.

Local

volunteer firefighters 11 mins ago

‘Troubling Trend': Volunteer Fire Departments Struggle to Gain New Members

Halloween 2 hours ago

Your Trick Or Treat Forecast

Girl scout cookies will be available in different locations across the state from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7. For a list of locations, click here.

Many booths will also be participating in the Cookies for Heroes program, which offers cookies to servicemen and women.

This article tagged under:

girl scout cookiesGirl ScoutsGirl Scouts of Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us