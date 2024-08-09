Sen. Blumenthal calls for ban on weighted sleep sacks

There is a renewed push for parents to avoid weighted sleep sacks.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke about new legislation he introduced to ban the sale of the products.

Weighted sleep sacks are not safe and there have been multiple infant deaths, according to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Weighted sleep sacks can prevent a child from moving or breathing and lead to sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, according to the CPSC.

Sen. Blumenthal recently sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging an investigation into two of the swaddle manufacturers, Dreamland Baby and Nested Bean. Both companies have previously said they sold millions of these products and deny any claims that they are unsafe.

In April and May several companies including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Babylist and Nordstrom, committed to stop selling them and pull products from the shelves.