Senate approves bill cracking down on street takeovers

The Senate approved a bill that would allow cities and towns to get more aggressive in stopping street takeovers.

The bill would, among other things, allow police to destroy ATVs, dirt bikes and certain other types of vehicles seized from takeovers.

“I think it’s a safety issue, as you know our streets have, as the bill would suggest, have been taken over,” Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) said.

The bill garnered a 35-1 vote Wednesday and now heads to the House of Representatives.

Municipalities would be allowed to set their own ordinances, something Winfield said would allow local leaders to respond to the specific challenges they faces in policing street takeovers.

It would also allow them to destroy certain vehicles after 30 days.

Lastly, it increases the penalties for those who participate in a street takeover.

Someone can have their licenses suspended for 45 days after a first offense, up from 30, and a third offense can lead to a license being permanently revoked.

“Unfortunately, there isn’t enough deterrent, the officers need more tools to do their jobs,” Sen. Paul Cicarella (R-North Haven) said.

The Senate voted on a bill crafted by the Judiciary Committee, but Cicarella is a ranking Republican on the Public Safety and Security Committee that had a similar proposal.

The bill drew applause from police who hope the stiffer penalties will be a deterrent.

“I feel like the penalties – it’s a misdemeanor crime, but if you lose your vehicle, you’re going to think twice about it,” New Haven police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Jacobson has also been a strong proponent of allowing departments to destroy seized vehicles. The stiff penalties did get some pushback.

The chief public defender’s office submitted testimony back in the spring asking lawmakers to reconsider the permanent revocation of a license for repeat offenders.

“This permanent revocation is extremely punitive especially for youth who lack the maturity to appreciate their actions or who may be in a place with no way to remove themselves due to where they reside,” Legal Counsel and Director Deborah Del Prete Sullivan wrote.

Sen. Rob Sampson (R-Wolcott) was the lone “no” vote Wednesday. He expressed concern that people will be punished if their vehicles are stolen, only to be destroyed by police.

Winfield, co-chair of the Judiciary Committee, said that was one of the reasons the bill included a 30-day wait period before police can destroy a vehicle.

“What we’ve done here is said these are the rights folks have and these are the concerns we have and how do we marry those two things in a way that works for all folks involved,” he said.