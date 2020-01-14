new haven

Senator Murphy Tweet Celebrates New Haven Pizza

Pizza from Pepe's Pizza
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

If you’re reading this, then you probably live in Connecticut and know about local pizza – particularly New Haven-style pizza.

Well, Senator Chris Murphy is sharing his appreciation for New Haven pizza through his Twitter account.

His Tweet came in response to a Tweet about a robot at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that can assemble 300 perfect pizzas per hour.

“It already feels like pizza made outside Connecticut/New Haven is made by mindless robots anyway, so I’m not sure how this would affect 99% of the country,” Murphy Tweeted.

What's your favorite place for pizza in Connecticut?

