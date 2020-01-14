Senator Murphy Tweet Celebrates New Haven Pizza

If you’re reading this, then you probably live in Connecticut and know about local pizza – particularly New Haven-style pizza.
Well, Senator Chris Murphy is sharing his appreciation for New Haven pizza through his Twitter account.
His Tweet came in response to a Tweet about a robot at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that can assemble 300 perfect pizzas per hour.
“It already feels like pizza made outside Connecticut/New Haven is made by mindless robots anyway, so I’m not sure how this would affect 99% of the country,” Murphy Tweeted.
What's your favorite place for pizza in Connecticut?