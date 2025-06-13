Senator Anwar trying to get home from Iraq after airstrikes in Iran

State Senator Saud Anwar said he is safe and trying to get home from Iraq after airstrikes in Iran.

Anwar (D-South Windsor) said he traveled to Iraq around a week ago, after the state’s legislative session ended, to learn more about the part of the world and how policies are impacting their people.

Then he received a message from the U.S. Consulate that they needed to leave, but all air travel in Iraq was suspended 30 minutes before Anwar's family was supposed to board the flight after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran.

“We were just off by about a few hours. If we had a flight earlier by two hours, we would be flying to Istanbul and back to the United States,” Anwar said from the car as he was on his way to Kuwait, where he hopes to get a flight.

He said they were looking at the best options. One was to travel from Kuwait and the other was to go to the northern part of Iraq and then to Türkiye.

“And the other big part was that, if Kuwait is going to become a no-fly zone sort of a situation and then it would be under threat too and it would change the game completely, so I don’t know enough about that so it’s sort of, we took a chance,” he said.

Senator Anwar also shared information on Facebook.

