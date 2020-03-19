Seniors Line Up for Early Grocery Shopping Hours

A line at Stop & Shop in Willimantic started to build early Thursday morning.

“Oh for bread, milk, things that you just can’t get in the store,” Rosemary Petrovics, of Willimantic, said.

"Paper products first and then I saw people running to (the) meat counter," said Keith Herzig of Columbia.

Even in the soaking rain.

"I’m surprised so many people beat me here," said Connie Stanley of Andover.

The grocery chain is opening its doors daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. only for people 60 and over to cater to a community the CDC says is more vulnerable to coronavirur.

"I’ve been staying home. I don’t want to catch anything," said Petrovics.

Senior shoppers said they were thankful to be able to get essentials early and to avoid even larger crowds later in the day.

"Yesterday was my last day of work. I told my work I’m high risk. I’m going to stay out for a while. I’m going to go out and get the things I need and then stay home for awhile," said Herzig.

"No, I don’t go out, my husband has a not functioning well immune system," said Carol Fish of Columbia.

The early bird shoppers said they were anxious to hurry back home, "I’m hoping everyone is feeling good and not as nervous as I am," said Fish.

We keep hearing about "social distancing"..

Experts say it's avoiding crowded gatherings and staying about 6 feet from people.

Something to remember even when waiting in lines at grocery stores too