Crime and Courts

Man who struck and killed State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier to be sentenced Tuesday

Pool photo

The man who struck and killed Connecticut State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier on Interstate 84 in Southington in May, then left the scene, will be sentenced today.

Alex Oyola-Sanchez, 45, of Hartford, accepted a plea deal that includes 18 years in prison.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

State police said Trooper Pelletier had stopped another driver on I-84 East in Southington and Oyola-Sanchez drove into the shoulder, hit Pelletier and his vehicle, and kept going until his tire failed on I-84 East in Farmington.

Trooper Pelletier left behind his wife, Dominique, and their two young sons, Troy and Zachary.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dominique Pelletier spoke in court in February, sharing the pain she went through while telling their two young sons that their father had died.

She said she wanted the man who caused her husband's death to serve a 30-year sentence.

“I stand before you today in the same dress I wore to bury my husband, the same dress I wore to hold my two little boys in while they cried tears for their father, the same dress I never imagined I’d be wearing again. Never imagined I’d be standing before a courtroom fighting for justice for my husband’s wrongful death,” she said.

“I feel it is unfair to allow this man to enter back into society while our children are still minors. How am I supposed to protect them from this evil?,” she said.

Crime and Courts Feb 25

Driver accused of killing Trooper Pelletier to spend 18 years in prison after accepting plea deal

Southington Sep 23, 2024

Ordinance may offer tax relief for families of fallen first responders in Southington

Hartford Aug 25, 2024

Charity softball game raising money for TFC Aaron Pelletier's family ends in a ‘dual win'

Southington Aug 14, 2024

Wife of fallen State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier sends message of thanks for ongoing support

Meriden Jul 19, 2024

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier honored with a memorial run

Oyola-Sanchez was captured moments after the crash and arrested.

According to the arrest report, Oyola-Sanchez told police he took fentanyl, cocaine and what he believed was Klonopin before the incident.

He was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, evading responsibility death and additional charges.

Oyola-Sanchez is being held on $1.5 million bond. 

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us