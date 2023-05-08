Southington

Separate Crashes Close Multiple Roads in Southington, Cheshire Through Morning Commute

NBC Connecticut

Separate crashes have closed multiple roads in Southington and Cheshire on Monday morning. The roads are expected to be closed through the morning commute.

Police said between Sunday night and early Monday morning, there were three separate crashes and utility poles were damaged.

The following roads are closed until further notice:

  • Southington
    • Savage Street between South End Road and Hacienda Drive
    • Summer Street between West Center Street and Knowles Avenue
  • Cheshire
    • Meriden Waterbury Turnpike between Old Turnpike Road and Honey Road
Businesses on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike will be open, but police said the road is impassable in both directions between the intersections of Honey Road and Birch Drive.

Detours have been set up to help drivers. All roads are expected to be closed through the morning commute.

In each crash, minor injuries or no injuries were reported.

