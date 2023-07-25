Separate crashes on I-95 in Westport cause major issues during evening commute

Two separate crashes on Interstate 95 South in Westport caused major delays and issues during the evening commute on Tuesday.

The Westport Fire Department said they were initially called to an accident involving a tractor-trailer at about 3:30 p.m. The multi-car crash happened between exits 18 and 17.

Fire officials discovered a diesel fuel leak on the tractor-trailer. Firefighters worked quickly to prevent approximately 75 gallons of fuel from reaching a nearby storm drain.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials responded to the scene and helped crews secure the remaining fuel left in the leaking tank.

At about 5:05 p.m., crews were made aware of a second accident between exits 17 and 16. A box truck rolled over on its side, over the concrete barrier and on the left side of the highway in a construction zone.

Two people inside the car were able to self-extricate with non-life threatening injuries. DEEP responded to the scene, which was cleared at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Traffic was significantly backed up for several hours Tuesday evening. The fire department is reminding drivers to be extra cautious when it comes to keeping increased braking distances and potential loss of control of your vehicle during rainstorms.