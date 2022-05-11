Separate Fire on Middletown/Higganum Town Line is Suspicious: Officials

There is a brush fire on the Middletown and Higganum town line and fire officials are calling it suspicious.

The fire is where River Road in Middletown meets Dublin Hill Road in Higganum.

Authorities did not release details on how big this fire is or what may have started it. Fire officials did say the fire was suspicious in nature.

DEEP Department of Forestry State Fire Control Officer Richard Schenk gives an update on two brush fires that are burning in Middletown and Higganum on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, there are limited crews in the area to keep an eye on the fire.

This fire is separate from the brush fire that's burning in the area of River Road, Aircraft Road and Freeman Road. The Middlesex Regional Fire coordinator said at least 250 acres have burned so far in that fire. Fire officials said it could be close to 300 acres burned when all is said and done.

Parts of Connecticut are at a "very high" fire danger level, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.