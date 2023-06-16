Septic truck rollover causes heavy delays on I-91 in Enfield

A septic truck rollover crash is causing delays on Interstate 91 North in Enfield, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The state Department of Transportation says traffic is backed up for several miles in the area of exits 40 and 46. The crash was reported in the area of exit 45.

Connecticut State Police said they were notified of the crash at about 3:10 p.m. Emergency personnel and firefighters responded to the scene.

NBC Connecticut

Minor injuries are being reported, troopers said. A few lanes on the highway remain closed as authorities conduct an investigation.

DEEP was requested to the scene for a reported fuel leak, according to state police. It's unclear when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.