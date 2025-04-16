Serious assault under investigation in North Haven

Police are investigating a serious assault that happened in North Haven Tuesday night.

The police department said an assault happened in the Montowese section of town.

There's a large police presence in the area, and officers are expected to remain at the scene into Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the incident appears to be between family members.

Police said there is no danger to the public. No additional information was immediately available.