Serious Crash Causes Road Closures in New Haven

A serious crash is causing traffic issues in part of New Haven this evening.

Police said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street.

A car and pickup truck collided, causing significant damage to the car. Police said the driver of that car had to be extricated and they were taken to a nearby hospital for with injuries.

The truck driver wasn't injured, according to authorities.

It's unclear how long the area will remain closed to traffic. The crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.