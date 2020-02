There are lane closures on Interstate 84 westbound in Tolland after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

Connecticut State Police confirmed the highway is closed between exits 67 and 68, except for the breakdown lane. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Tolland fire officials said the two vehicles collided head-on. There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.