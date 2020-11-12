Serious Crash Closes Busy Wethersfield Road

Police are investigating a serious crash on Prospect Street in Wethersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Prospect and Willow Street around 11:20 a.m. for a car that crashed into a utility pole.

Prospect Street was closed at Willow street and police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

Investigators did not release any information on injuries connected to the crash.

Wethersfield police said there are multiple police jurisdictions involved in the investigation but it was not clear who would lead that investigation.