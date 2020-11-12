Wethersfield

Serious Crash Closes Busy Wethersfield Road

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a serious crash on Prospect Street in Wethersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Prospect and Willow Street around 11:20 a.m. for a car that crashed into a utility pole.

Prospect Street was closed at Willow street and police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 35 mins ago

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on Conn.'s Coronavirus Response

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Several Waterbury Middle, High Schools to Go Remote After Thanksgiving

Investigators did not release any information on injuries connected to the crash.

Wethersfield police said there are multiple police jurisdictions involved in the investigation but it was not clear who would lead that investigation.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us