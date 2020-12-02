Wolcott

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Wolcott Crash

Wolcott Police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

One person was killed in a serious crash in Wolcott on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in the area 250 County Road (Route 322) just before 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said a Honda collided head on with a a pickup.

Local

connecticut schools 27 mins ago

CT is 1st State to Require High School Courses on Black, Latino Studies: Gov

Glastonbury 31 mins ago

Water Main Break Closes Intersection in Glastonbury

Two adults in the Honda had to be extricated from the car. One died at the scene. Police identified him as 42-year-old Thomas Rivera. The passenger in his vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the Honda crossed the center line on Route 322 and hit the pickup head on.

The road was closed for hours, but has reopened.

This article tagged under:

Wolcott
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us