1 Dead, 2 Injured in Wolcott Crash

One person was killed in a serious crash in Wolcott on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in the area 250 County Road (Route 322) just before 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said a Honda collided head on with a a pickup.

Two adults in the Honda had to be extricated from the car. One died at the scene. Police identified him as 42-year-old Thomas Rivera. The passenger in his vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the Honda crossed the center line on Route 322 and hit the pickup head on.

The road was closed for hours, but has reopened.