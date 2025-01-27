West Hartford

Serious crash closes I-84 East in West Hartford

CT DOT

A serious crash has closed Interstate 84 East in West Hartford on Monday morning.

State police said the crash happened near exit 44 around 1:30 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to troopers, serious injuries have been reported and the accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate.

At this time, the highway is closed at exit 43. There's no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us