Serious crash closes I-84 East in West Hartford

A serious crash has closed Interstate 84 East in West Hartford on Monday morning.
State police said the crash happened near exit 44 around 1:30 a.m.
According to troopers, serious injuries have been reported and the accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate.
At this time, the highway is closed at exit 43. There's no estimate for when the highway will reopen.
