Serious crash closes I-84 in Willington

A serious crash has closed Interstate 84 in both directions in Willington, according to state police.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Exit 71.

Serious injuries have been reported, state police said.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, both sides of I-84 are closed while the investigation is ongoing and it's unclear how long it will remain closed.

State police are asking anyone traveling in that area to find an alternate route.

