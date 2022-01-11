Serious Crash Closes I-84 West in Farmington

A serious crash closed I-84 West in Farmington Tuesday night.

The multi-vehicle crash happened near Exit 37 around 7:15 p.m., according to state police.

Troopers arriving at the scene reported victims with serious injuries. At least two people were taken to area hospitals, state police said.

The State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene to help with the investigation into the crash.

A second crash occurred in the area involving a state police vehicle around 8:20 p.m. A trooper working at the Farmington crash site reported a car collided with their state police vehicle at the scene. There were injuries in that crash as well, state police said.

Police have asked anyone traveling in the area to find an alternate route.