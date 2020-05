A serious crash has closed part of Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland, emergency officials confirmed Thursday.

Fire officials said the crash is in the area of exit 69 and there are reports that someone was ejected from the vehicle. Lifestar has been requested to the scene.

#CTtraffic I-84 East between Exits 68 & 69 is shutdown in Tolland for an accident with injuries. Use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 14, 2020

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.