Serious Crash Closes Intersection in Woodstock

A serious crash has closed an intersection in Woodstock on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters said the crash is at the intersection of Rocky Hill Road and Perron Road.
Anyone nearby is urged to avoid the area.
Authorities have not said how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if anyone is injured.
