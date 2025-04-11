Serious crash closes Middletown Avenue in North Haven

A serious crash has closed a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday evening.

The road, also known as Route 17, is closed near the intersection with Quinnipiac Avenue.

Injuries are being reported, but the extent is unknown at this time, according to police.

The North Haven Fire Department said two people have been taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays, and avoid the area if possible.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.