Serious crash closes part of I-84 in Vernon

Drivers traveling through Vernon this evening can expect delays.

State Police have shut down part of I-84 West due to a crash. It happened around 5:45 by Exit 67.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash are uncertain, one vehicle did rollover and the crash did result in serious injuries.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision or how long State Police anticipate that part of I-84 to be closed.

Currently, I-84 West is closed between Exits 67 and 66. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.