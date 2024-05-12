Person seriously injured in crash on I-95 North in West Haven

One person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 North in West Haven on Sunday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened near exit 43 around 3:45 a.m. and two light poles were taken down.

According to police, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The northbound side of the highway was closed between exits 42 and 43 for several hours. The area has since reopened.

