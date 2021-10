A serious crash has closed part of Route 10 in Plainville on Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 3:08 a.m. and Route 10, also known as East Street, is closed from Town Line Road to Shuttle Meadow Road.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles are involved or how many people may be injured.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.