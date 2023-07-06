salisbury

Serious crash closes part of Route 44 in Salisbury

Connecticut State Police
A crash has shut down part of a stretch of roadway in Salisbury.

State Police say a car rolled over on Canaan Road sometime during the early evening hours on Thursday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one person suffered serious injuries.

Route 44 in Salisbury is closed between Route 126 and Housatonic River Road. There is no timetable as to when it will reopen.

