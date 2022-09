Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Hamden Friday afternoon.

Officials said they're responding to Circular Avenue in the area of Church Street. The road is closed in both directions while police conduct their investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.