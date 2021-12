South Killingly fire officials said they're responding to a serious motor vehicle crash.

Firefighters said the crash happened in the area of 291 Bailey Hill Rd. Saturday night. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Troop D said the road remains closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.