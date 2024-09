A serious crash has closed a road in Wallingford on Sunday afternoon.

Officers are investigating a serious crash in the 100 block of South Turnpike Road.

South Turnpike Road is closed from Mansion Road to the southern most entrance of the Redwood Flea Market.

The investigation is active and underway.

Anyone in the area is asked to find an alternate route.