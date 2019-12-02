Police ID Man Killed in Crash on Route 30 in Vernon

Police have identified the man who was killed after a crash on Route 30 in Vernon early Monday morning.

Officers said a BMW sedan and a commercial box truck collided at Route 30 and Merline Road.

The man who was driving the BMW was transported to Rockville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. He has been identified as 22-year-old Marcellus Davis, of Vernon, according to police.

The 61-year-old man from Rocky Hill who was driving the box truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, police added.

The road was closed but has reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.