Serious crash closes Route 80 at Guilford/North Branford town line

A serious crash has closed Route 80 at the Guilford/North Branford town line on Saturday.

Guilford police said Route 80 is closed between Long Hill Road and the North Branford town line. Anyone in the area is asked to use Route 1 or County Road as a detour.

The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Police said the crash is serious, but it's unclear exactly how many people may be injured.