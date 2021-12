A serious crash has closed part of Route 80 in East Haven.

Police say Route 80, also known as Foxon Road, is closed between River Road and North High Street.

There are serious injuries involved in the crash, police said.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The road closure is expected to impact buses and cars trying to get to East Haven High School and Deer Run School, according to police.