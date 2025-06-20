Fatal crash closes Route 80 in North Branford

One person was killed in a crash on Route 80 in North Branford on Friday morning.

The two-car crash happened just after 10 a.m. in front of 999 Foxon Road, the Twin Lakes Commons commercial property, according to police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One of the drivers sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, police said. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Route 80 is shut down from Twin Lakes Road to Cedar Lake Road. It is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time while the scene is processed, according to police.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call North Branford police at (203) 484-2703.