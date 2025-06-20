North Branford

Fatal crash closes Route 80 in North Branford

North-Branford-Police-Department
NBC Connecticut

One person was killed in a crash on Route 80 in North Branford on Friday morning.

The two-car crash happened just after 10 a.m. in front of 999 Foxon Road, the Twin Lakes Commons commercial property, according to police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One of the drivers sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, police said. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Route 80 is shut down from Twin Lakes Road to Cedar Lake Road. It is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time while the scene is processed, according to police.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call North Branford police at (203) 484-2703.

Local

New Britain

Two-day free dental clinic opens at New Britain High School

Hartford

Man accused in crash that killed Hartford Detective Bobby Garten to be sentenced today

This article tagged under:

North Branford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us