Suffield

Serious motorcycle crash closes South Main Street in Suffield

NBC Connecticut

South Main Street is closed in Suffield due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle Thursday evening.

The police department said they're investigating a serious crash, and South Main Street is closed from Bridge Street to Kent Avenue.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It's unknown how long the closure will remain in effect.

Police said a motorcycle was traveling north on South Main Street and was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad has been called to the scene and is investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Suffield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us