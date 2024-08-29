Serious motorcycle crash closes South Main Street in Suffield

South Main Street is closed in Suffield due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle Thursday evening.

The police department said they're investigating a serious crash, and South Main Street is closed from Bridge Street to Kent Avenue.

It's unknown how long the closure will remain in effect.

Police said a motorcycle was traveling north on South Main Street and was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad has been called to the scene and is investigating.