Serious crash is under investigation in Middletown

Fire crews are responding to a serious car accident that happened on Newfield Street in Middletown.
Authorities said the crash happened in the area of the Citgo gas station.
Newfield Street is closed in the area. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.
No additional information was immediately available.
