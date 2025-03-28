Massachusetts

Serious crash on I-91 in West Springfield early Friday morning

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

A serious crash was reported on Interstate 91 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, early Friday morning.

According to WWLP, the ramp for Exit 10A on I-91 north in West Springfield was closed Friday morning as a result of the crash. The right lane and breakdown lane was also closed for a time but has since reopened.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

No other details about the crash have been released.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us