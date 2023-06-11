New Britain

Serious crash shuts down part of I-84 in New Britain

By Andrew Masse

NBC Connecticut

Drivers traveling along I-84 this evening should be prepared to pump the brakes.

State Police have shut down both east and westbound sides of the highway while they investigate a crash involving at least two vehicles.

The crash itself happened in New Britain on the westbound side near Exit 36, according to authorities.

Serious injuries have been reported, though it is unclear how many people were injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities do not have a timetable as to when they anticipate either side of I-84 to reopen.

This article tagged under:

New Britaincrash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us