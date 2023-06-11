Serious crash shuts down part of I-84 in New Britain

Drivers traveling along I-84 this evening should be prepared to pump the brakes.

State Police have shut down both east and westbound sides of the highway while they investigate a crash involving at least two vehicles.

The crash itself happened in New Britain on the westbound side near Exit 36, according to authorities.

Serious injuries have been reported, though it is unclear how many people were injured.

Authorities do not have a timetable as to when they anticipate either side of I-84 to reopen.