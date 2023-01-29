Serious Crash Shuts Down Part of Route 8 in Shelton

You should anticipate delays if your travels take you through Shelton this evening.

State Police say that Route 8 South is shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash.

When the crash initially happened around 5:30 p.m., Route 8 South was reduced to one lane of traffic, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash and it is unclear when that section of Route 8 is expected to reopen.