Serious crash under investigation in West Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

A serious crash is under investigation in West Haven this weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Ocean Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday for a crash.

According to police, the crash is described as serious. It's unclear exactly how many people are injured.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Ocean Avenue was briefly closed, but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

