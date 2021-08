A serious crash with injuries has closed Route 10 in Hamden in both directions on Monday.

Police said the crash is on Whitney Avenue near the Cheshire town line.

The road is closed in both directions while the Hamden Police Traffic Unit investigates the accident, according to investigators.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There's no word on how long the area will be closed for.