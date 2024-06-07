Serious deer strikes on Connecticut highways prompt warnings from officials

Multiple deer strikes statewide over the last few weeks have left officials offering some warnings and advice for drivers during a busy deer season.

“I had a deer legitimately hop the guardrail and meet my car in the slow lane,” said Alex Noonan, one of the victims of a deer involved accident along I-84 East.

His accident happened just before exit 68 in what is locally known as the “Tolland Triangle.”

“Hit the deer full on head on, my hood flipped completely up obstructing my view, I still had a small bit of vision under my hood,” said Noonan.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Noonan is former law enforcement and considers himself a strong and safe driver. He knew not to swerve and create a larger incident with other drivers and instead hold steady and go through the deer.

He was okay besides a forearm burn and bruises.

Along a short stretch of I-84 and I-384, his was one of six deer-involved accidents since May 27, according to state police.

“It’s a regular occurrence, any day, any day you are going to see an incident that we are going to see we are responding to about a vehicle striking an animal,” said Sgt. Luke Davis with the Connecticut State Police.

Sgt. Davis said within the last week they have had 80 animal strike calls statewide. Because of Connecticut’s dense forests, deer strikes are common. DEEP reports roughly 6,000 to 7,000 annually.

“It’s very difficult to avoid, however we do encourage everyone to drive safely and anticipate the unanticipated,” Sgt. Davis said.

He said it's critical that drivers pay attention, putting down cell phones and distractions, and slowing down.

“You never know when an animal can come out in the middle of the roadway, it’s not just deer, there are other wild animal that come out in the middle of the roadway,” said Sgt Davis.

DEEP is offering a similar message.

“Damage to the hood and even the corner of the other hood because of the way it impacted the car,” described Andrew LaBonte, a wildlife biologist with DEEP.

He was showing us $4,600 worth of damage to his wife’s car she sustained during a low speed collision with a deer just last week. She was okay, he said.

“Deer are typically active during the dusk and dawn period which unfortunately coincides with when people are going to and from work,” said LaBonte.

LaBonte said he hears about these accidents all the time. He said they end to peak in the spring and fall. In the spring because Deer are having babies and in the fall because of mating season.

“Paying attention to driving habits, following speed limits, put your phone down, not using your phone at that time period and being aware of driving during this time of year,” recommended LaBonte.

Noonan was just glad he and drivers around him were okay, he would recommend avoiding a deer if you can safely, but if not, just hold steady.

“Deer decide to cross wherever they would like so I would say first and foremost make sure everyone is safe,” Noonan said.