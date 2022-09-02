Serious Injuries Reported After Crash in Westport

One person has serious injuries after a crash in Westport Thursday night.

Westport police said they received several 911 calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting a serious crash at the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East and officers found a car had rolled over and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Norwalk Hospital and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The passenger was transported to be treated for minor injuries.

The Westport Police Accident Investigation is investigating with assistance from the Fairfield Police Accident Investigation team.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Westport Police Department at (203)341-6000.